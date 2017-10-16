Woman Killed in Kent County Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Woman Killed in Kent County Crash

Posted: 10/16/2017 07:05:00 -04:00 Updated:

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del.- Delaware State Police say a woman died in a two-car crash that occurred Monday morning on SR1 in Kent County.

Police said that just before 6 a.m., a 58-year-old Houston, Del. woman was operating a Kia Spectra northbound on SR1 just north of Mulberrie Point Road in Little Heaven when for unknown reasons, the Kia crossed the center median and began to rotate counter-clockwise before entering the southbound lanes.

Troopers said that a 36-year-old Dover man was operating a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on SR1 in the same vicinity and was unable to avoid striking the Kia on the right front passenger's side. The Kia was pushed southbound after the impact and came to a stop on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. The Santa Fe continued a short distance southbound and rotated counter-clockwise before coming to a stop, investigators said. 

Police said the 58-year-old driver of the Kia was properly restrained and was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 36-year-old driver of the Santa Fe was properly restrained and transported to KGH where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Alcohol and drugs are not contributing factors in this case, police said.

SR1 southbound, north of Mulberrie Point Road was closed for approximately two and half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

 

