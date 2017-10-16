Two-Story House Fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire that caused approximately $150,000 in damages.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, firefighters received a call about a house fire on New Bedford Way in Salisbury.

Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started in the attic and was reported by a neighbor.

It took twenty firefighters roughly 30 minutes to fight the blaze, which according to the Fire Marshal's Office, resulted in $150,000 in damages.

The two-story house fire is still under investigation.