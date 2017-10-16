Suspect Sought in Hebron Armed Robbery

HEBRON, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for a man armed with a butcher knife who held up the Shore Stop convenience store in Hebron over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Shore Stop, located at 27430 Ocean Gateway. When troopers arrived on the scene, they met with a store clerk who stated that while sweeping the floor near the front entrance, a man wielding a large butcher style knife walked inside and robbed the clerk at knifepoint and took cash and cigarettes.

Police said the victim observed a small passenger vehicle quickly accelerating on westbound US Rt. 50 past the store soon after the suspect ran out of the store.

The suspect was additionally described as white, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and blue eyes. He was wearing a black flat-brimmed hat displaying “CHICAGO” in white letters on the front, a gray T-shirt, a long-sleeved undershirt with camouflage patterning on the sleeves, dark colored pants or dark-wash style jeans, gray tennis shoes with black soles (appear to be UnderArmor), white socks

and a black bandana covering most of his face.

Investigators noted that on Saturday, a vehicle was stolen from Preston, Md. that matched the characteristics described by the victim at the Shore Stop. The vehicle was recovered on Line Road in Federalsburg, Md. and is currently believed to be the vehicle utilized in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or who is able to assist in identifying the suspect as described by the victim, is asked to contact Cpl. D. Hale of the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region at (443)-859-7270. All callers may remain anonymous.