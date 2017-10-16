Cambridge Man Sentenced in Sex Abuse Case

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man convicted of sexually abusing a minor over the course of several years has been sentenced to 55 years behind bars, with all but 28 of those years suspended.

The Office of the Dorchester County State's Attorney said Timothy Scott Moxey, 49, is under lifetime supervision as a sex offender and is also required to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.

Moxey was convicted on June 26 of one count of sexual abuse of a minor. He was also convicted of continuing course of conduct with a child between 2006 and 2011.