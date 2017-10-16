Update: Two Arrested After Two Cape Henlopen School District Buses Vandalized

Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Dover nightclub. Dover police say officers were called to the Allure Night Club early Sunday morning for reports of several shots fired.More
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Dover nightclub. Dover police say officers were called to the Allure Night Club early Sunday morning for reports of several shots fired.More
The Delaware State Forest Service has closed a parking lot and pavilion of the Redden State Forest after years of drug deals and lewd conduct.More
The Delaware State Forest Service has closed a parking lot and pavilion of the Redden State Forest after years of drug deals and lewd conduct.More
Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.
Virginia State Police confirm a car was on fire on Wessells Farm Rd. in Hallwood Saturday night. That car was owned by Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.
Previous to the fire Taylor was being ordered to surrender all of the towns documents for an audit they were going to undergo this Tuesday, October 11th.More
Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.
Virginia State Police confirm a car was on fire on Wessells Farm Rd. in Hallwood Saturday night. That car was owned by Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.
Previous to the fire Taylor was being ordered to surrender all of the towns documents for an audit they were going to undergo this Tuesday, October 11th.More