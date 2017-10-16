Update: Two Arrested After Two Cape Henlopen School District Buses Vandalized

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police say two people have been arrested after two school buses parked near Cape Henlopen High School were vandalized along with several other vehicles and buildings in the Lewes area.

Police said they charged Zachary J. Baughman, 19 of Lincoln, and Steven T. Swain, 22 of Harrington, with five counts of graffiti, and other charges, after their investigation today.

Police said the incidents may have occurred sometime over the past weekend, Friday, Oct. 13-early Monday, Oct. 16 and involved the spray painting of profane and racial slurs.

Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Robert Fulton said in a statement about the incidents involving the buses, "We find this type of behavior to be reprehensible and it does not in any way reflect the views of our district. Please know that we will be fully cooperating with the state police during their investigation. We thank you for your patience during this time while the state police continue to look into the person or people responsible for this act.”

Troopers said other incidents were reported to have occurred on a forklift and mobile office trailer located behind Midway Movie Theater, five vehicles located at Boulevard Ford on Coastal Highway, a privately-owned vehicle located in Heritage Village on Bethpage Drive, and an abandoned trailer behind Midway Outlets.

According to the investigation, Delaware State Police said they located a white Buick car involved in the incidents through surveillance images and discovered that the car had been involved in traffic stop by Lewes Police at about 1:50 a.m. this morning. Baughman, who was driving the car, and Swain, a passenger in the car, were connected to the vandalism incidents.

Troopers contacted them at their homes tonight, where they later turned themselves into Troop 7, police said. They were arraigned at JP2 and released on $10,000.00 unsecured bond.