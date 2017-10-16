Dewey Town Manager's Last Day is Friday, Lawsuit Moving Forward

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - After a separation agreement was reached this weekend, embattled Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum will be stepping down on Friday.

Town Solicitor Fred Townsend said per the terms of the separation agreement, Appelbaum will be officially resigning. This summer, Appelbaum had faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behavior. Last month, an independent investigator found some of the claims to be inflated, while others credible.

New mayor T.J. Redefer says he's optimistic for the town's future.

"This has not been easy for anybody and nobody's really happy on how we got to where we are," he says. "But in the end, Marc did a good thing in helping us not do any more harm to the town by getting the separation agreement done."

While Appelbaum may be leaving, the Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit against him and other town officials is still moving forward, according to the complainants' lawyer Rick Cross.

"I’ll be reaching out to counsel for the defendants in my Chancery case to ensure the agreement doesn’t include indemnification - directly or indirectly," he says, referring to the town's decision to fund Appelbaum's legal fees if necessary. "As far as the Chancery case, my clients have suffered for a long time, we aren’t waiving the right to get something for my clients and what they have gone through for years under Appelbaum."

Cross says they will provide the court with a status report on the case on Tuesday.

Appelbaum has not responded to WBOC's request for comment. Town Solicitor Townsend says a copy of the separation agreement will be made public in the near future.