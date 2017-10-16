230-foot Smokestack Imploded to Make Way for Redevelopment

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A 230-foot (70-meter) smokestack has been demolished as part of a planned redevelopment for the area around an abandoned river site in Delaware.



News outlets report the Bancroft Mills smokestack was imploded Sunday morning. Parks Natural Resources Police kept spectators 1,000 feet (304.8 meters) away from the demolition site.



The Buccini/Pollin Group acquired some of the land at the Brandywine River site in a land swap with the state last year. The $70 million redevelopment will include around 350 luxury apartments, a public pavilion, restrooms, improved parking and a more welcoming entrance to Alapocas Run State Park, which is across the river.



The company initially sought to preserve portions of buildings from the site's textile manufacturing business heyday, but the complex was heavily damaged by a November 2016 fire.