Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver Seeks Second Term

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver on Monday officially announced his candidacy for a second term.

Culver was elected to his current position as Wicomico County executive in November 2014.

Before the position, he served his first term in the Wicomico County Council’s at-large position, which started in November of 2010.

Culver was raised in Wicomico County and attended school at Pemberton Elementary, Wicomico Junior High and graduated from Wicomico High School in 1970. Culver continued his education at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, where he received an associate’s dDegree in Pre-Law. Afterwards he transferred back to the area and attended Salisbury State College in 1972, where he pursued a degree in economics with a minor in business administration.

In 1972, he started his career in real estate sales and then moved on to own a construction and land development business. While at the helm of Culver Construction Company, Culver oversaw the creation of four subdivisions in the county, consisting of more than 150 homes.

In a statement released from Culver's office, "Bob’s open-door policy welcomes residents to engage in a healthy dialogue with a goal to improve on the County’s services. As a civil servant to the residents of Wicomico County, he takes his position very seriously and is always seeking ways to improve and provide innovation to the area. Bob views his position as an honor and looks to create new opportunities that will benefit the residents, while continuing many time-honored Eastern Shore traditions. Making positive steps forward, Bob has a focus on doing what’s right for the people of Wicomico County."