Georgetown Man Searching for Owners of Husky He Says Attacked His Dog

GEORGETOWN, Del. - After his dog was attacked at an area pet store, Allen Cramer says he was left with the bill.

Cramer says he took his dog, Buddy, to the Petco in Seaford on Saturday, when another dog got loose and bit Buddy, who Cramer says was properly restrained on a leash.

"When the dog snapped at him, I kicked the other dog off and I saw the blood," he recalls.

Cramer says he was impressed with how quickly and thoroughly the employees responded, even putting coagulant powder on Buddy to stop the bleeding. By the time that was over, the other dog and its owners were gone.

"After the attack I was looking at my dog's injuries and they grabbed their dog and they left," he explains.

Cramer says Buddy's injuries--wounds to his face and neck--cost him about $100 at the vet--something he doesn't think he should pay.

"You have to take responsibility of your dog," he says. "If one of my dogs were to get off the leash that's my responsibility. In the state of Delaware you're responsible for your dog no matter what."

Cramer wrote a post on Facebook asking the public for help in identifying the other dog's owners that's since been shared hundreds of times. He says he's not upset, he just wants the owners to do what he considers right.

"I'm not asking for more than whatever I owe," he says. "If they want to pay for it, [we'll] shake hands and call it a day."

Cramer says he also filed a police report and says Petco is conducting their own review of the incident as well.