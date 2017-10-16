Hallwood's Mysterious Car Fire Investigation Continues

HALLWOOD, Va. - The investigation continues in Hallwood after its town records were burnt in a car fire last Saturday night.

Its been 10 days since the mysterious car fire that involved Hallwood's Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.

Taylor wrote a letter to the Mayor of Hallwood, Jackie Poulson, in which she outlined that her car set on fire Saturday night and contained the towns books, receipts, accounts etc.

WBOC has learned the car was picked up by Jesse West a man who sells scrap metal in the area.

West said, "It was burnt to a crisp. I mean everything the motor was burnt, the whole interior was burnt there was nothing left of it but a shell."

A day later West transported the car to A and B Salvage a few miles north of Hallwood. A and B storage told WBOC "the car is gone."

Mayor Poulson said the Town of Hallwood put a lot of trust in Taylor.

"She was well like, we really trusted her with everything and you know its a tragedy its a deep loss to us," Poulson said.

A relative of Taylor said, "They're very intelligent and people are scared of the repercussions of what might happen to them if they speak out."

Virginia State Police still have yet to comment on this investigation.