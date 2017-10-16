Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Untaxed Cigarettes in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police have arrested a Virginia man after he was found to be in possession of untaxed cigarettes during a traffic stop.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers pulled over 44-year-old Tanvir Rafi's Ford Explorer for a traffic violation on Dupont Boulevard.

According to police, officers conducted a consensual search and found bags containing cartons of cigarettes -- 5,060 packs in total. The total current street value of the cigarettes confiscated is approximately $73,370.

Rafi of Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested for four counts of possession of untaxed tobacco products and one count of attempting to evade or defeat tax. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $6,400 unsecured bond.