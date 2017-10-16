Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Little Heaven

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old woman.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said the woman was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra northbound on Delaware Route 1.

For unknown reasons, the Kia crossed the center median and began to spin before entering the southbound lanes.

A 36-year-old Dover man driving a 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe southbound in the same vicinity was unable to avoid striking the Kia on the right front passenger's side.

The woman was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

The male driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.