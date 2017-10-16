Maple Elementary School Band Making Noise, Gaining Attention

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Small hands drumming and small feet marching inside the gym at Maple Elementary School.

In the drumline, you'll find fifth grader, Grant Searcey, face focused and sticks in hand, banging on a drum that's almost as big as him.

"It's a lot. You're tired at the end of the day and you got to carry it all the way to the gym," Searcey said.

The band is the only elementary school band on the Eastern Shore - not an easy feat for students all thanks to teacher Ray Washington Jr., who started it all.

"I really didn't expect it to be this much," Washington said.

Washington formed the band last year and already they're blowing up. Last Saturday, the band was invited to play at a football game at Morgan State University -Washington's alma mater and inspiration.

"It's all Morgan stuff," Washington said.

But starting off, it didn't always sound good.

"It was pretty hard at first because we all didn't know what to do," Searcey said.

But Washington says following Morgan State's band by example, his students grew and it wasn't just them.

"We all kind of grew up together as far as music wise because I was learning the same time they were," Washingtons said.

Smiling and learning together, his students say they're thankful it happened.

"If he wasn't here, we wouldn't have this drumline or the band," said Tejanae Ballin, a band member.