Salisbury Bypass Detour to Reopen Thursday

Salisbury Bypass bridge scheduled to reopen Thursday near the Centre at Salisbury Mall.

SALISBURY, Md.- The State Highway Administration estimates the Salisbury Bypass detour will reopen on Thursday.

The construction to the bridge over US 13 is scheduled to finish this week and will allow traffic to head southbound on the bypass.

The detour's closure will also allow SHA to remove the temporary traffic signals on Naylor Mill Road.

Justin May says he's happy to see those go.

"It slows everything down by a lot, I've been late to work a lot of times," May said.

Irene Yazzie said the bypass traffic affects her commute into Salisbury.

"You gotta go all the way around, take a loop and then come back. See when I drive it takes me about an hour to get home," Yazzie said.

SHA said the construction is still on schedule for the scheduled completion date of summer 2018. Michael Boone said he thinks construction is going smoothly from what he can see.

"I think they're doing a pretty good job out there. As far as getting everything straightened out, taking time to get everything situated for traffic," Boone said. "Everything looks good out there."

After this week traffic patterns should remain the same until May 2018.