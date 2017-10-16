Accident Closes Route 1 Southbound in Milton

MILTON, Del. - Southbound Route 1 was closed for about an hour Monday afternoon after a crash near Cave Neck Rd.

According to Delaware State Police, a 17-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima failed to remain stopped at a posted stop sign on the southbound side of Route 1.

As she tried turning left onto Cave Neck Rd., yhe teen pulled into the path of a BMW which swerved to try and avoid the Altima, hitting the Altima and continuing off into a ditch on the west side of the road.

The 22-year-old driver of the BWM was taken to Beebe with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped.