Accident Closes Route 1 Southbound in Milton

Posted: 10/16/2017 22:43:00 -04:00
MILTON, Del. - Southbound Route 1 was closed for about an hour Monday afternoon after a crash near Cave Neck Rd.
 
According to Delaware State Police, a 17-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima failed to remain stopped at a posted stop sign on the southbound side of Route 1.
 
As she tried turning left onto Cave Neck Rd., yhe teen pulled into the path of a BMW which swerved to try and avoid the Altima, hitting the Altima and continuing off into a ditch on the west side of the road.   
 
The 22-year-old driver of the BWM was taken to Beebe with non-life-threatening injuries.
 
The 17-year-old was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped.
 
 

