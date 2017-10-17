Virginia State-owned Liquor Stores Sell Nearly $1 Billion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia State-owned Liquor Stores Sell Nearly $1 Billion

Posted: 10/17/2017
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's state-owned liquor stores had nearly $1 billion in sales last fiscal year.

A new report to state lawmakers from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says the state's ABC stores had $940.1 million in sales last year. That's up from $897.6 million the year before.

The department said it made $171.7 million in profits in fiscal 2017, up about $6.9 million from fiscal 2016.

Virginia is one of more than a dozen states that manages the sale and distribution of liquor.

