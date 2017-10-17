Sen. Booker Endorses Jealous in Maryland Governor's Race - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sen. Booker Endorses Jealous in Maryland Governor's Race

Posted: 10/17/2017
: Benjamin Jealous (President and CEO of the NAACP) The 2013 Peace Ball: Voices of Hope And Resistance at Arena Stage on January 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: CBS) : Benjamin Jealous (President and CEO of the NAACP) The 2013 Peace Ball: Voices of Hope And Resistance at Arena Stage on January 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: CBS)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is endorsing former NAACP president Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland.

The New Jersey Democrat endorsed Jealous on Tuesday. Jealous is seeking the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year.

Booker is scheduled to attend a campaign meet and greet on Thursday in Prince George's County.

Jealous' campaign is highlighting the announcement as the latest from progressive individuals or groups. Jealous also has been endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jealous says he looks forward to Booker joining him on the campaign trail to talk about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ending mass incarceration and stopping rising health care premiums.

