Sen. Booker Endorses Jealous in Maryland Governor's Race

The band is the only elementary school band on the Eastern Shore - not an easy feat for students all thanks to teacher Ray Washington Jr., who started it all.
Washington formed the band last year and already they're blowing up. Last Saturday, the band was invited to play at a football game at Morgan State University -Washington's alma mater and inspiration.
The State Highway Administration estimates the Salisbury Bypass detour will reopen on Thursday.
The construction to the bridge over US 13 is scheduled to finish this week and will allow traffic to head southbound on the bypass.
The detour's closure will also allow SHA to remove the temporary traffic signals on Naylor Mill Road.
