Police Search for Crisfield Shooting Victim

CRISFIELD, Md.- Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office are continuing their efforts to find a shooting suspect.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 6, officers from the Crisfield Police Department were called to the half circle off Charlotte Avenue for the report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of those involved is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the incident. All information reported to Crime Solvers will be taken anonymously and will remain confidential.