Political Mudslinging Ahead of Hurlock Town Elections

HURLOCK, Md. - The sign outside Samantha McDonald's home says it. With Hurlock's town elections coming up in a couple weeks, she plans to vote for challenger Michael Henry as mayor. A choice she says she'll stick to instead of re-electing Mayor Joyce Spratt.

"I feel like she's done a great job in this town, but there are some things that I feel like have been overlooked," McDonald said.

McDonald posted her support for Henry on Facebook. That's when Mayor Spratt messaged her.

"She acted ugly," McDonald said.

In that message, Mayor Spratt said McDonald had been fed lies. McDonald says the Mayor's message was completely inappropriate.

"It's spiraled out of control at this point," McDonald said.

WBOC went to Mayor Spratt to ask her about the message and allegations McDonald and others have made against her.

"There's a lot of stuff (McDonald) has done that isn't appropriate either, so I'm not going to defend myself," Spratt said.

Spratt says people like McDonald and mayoral candidate, Michael Henry, have been spreading false information about her part in the race.

WBOC reached out to Henry. He said in a statement over Facebook: "As to allegations made against me that I have read, they are false...I wish not to be a part of the mudslinging."

If there's at least one thing these two candidates agree on, it's that much of the information being spread is simply not true.

"The things that have been said are just accusations, there's no truth to them, and I just don't want to be a part of dirty politics," Spratt said.

A "meet and greet" with candidates running in this year's election is set for Thursday evening at the old Hurlock library.

Mayor Spratt says she does not plan on attending the debate.

Hurlock's town elections will happen Nov. 4.