Milford Police Taking Back Unwanted Prescriptions

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be giving people the opportunity to turn in dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on October 28th as a means of preventing pill abuse and theft. 

It's the 14th Take Back event in the last seven years. The DEA and its partners said that over the last seven years of offering the event, over 8.1 million pounds of pills have been collected. 

The Milford Police Department is reminding people that only pills and patches will be collected. The service is free and anonymous. 

People can stop by the Milford Police Department at 400 Northeast Front Street. More information can also be found at the DEA's Take Back events website

