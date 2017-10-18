Domestic Situation Leads to Arrest of Greenwood Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Domestic Situation Leads to Arrest of Greenwood Man

Posted: 10/18/2017 13:45:00 -04:00 Updated:

GREENWOOD, Del.- A Greenwood man was arrested following a domestic situation Friday, according to Milford police.

According to police, 20-year-old Joshua A. Johnson did not cooperate with officers. As officers were helping Johnson leave the property, he allegedly hit the arm of an officer and attempted to go to towards the victim, who was holding a child. 

Johnson was eventually taken into custody without further incident, police said.

He was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangering second degree, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Johnson was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $2,500 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 24 for a preliminary hearing. 

