Mayor Day to Give City Address Wednesday Night

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury City Mayor Jake Day is giving his annual state of the city address Wednesday night to the public.

The address will include discussions about what the city has accomplished over the last year as well as projects the city is currently working to complete. Mayor Day says he wants to take this opportunity to reflect on the year's successes. The city has statistics and figures they'll go over that show things like the decrease in crime numbers and increase in median housing prices.

The mayor says he'll also discuss what the city needs to work on, such as the ongoing opioid and homelessness crises. As well as unusual programs that the public may not be aware of until now.

"It's about communicating with the general public kind of what's happening in their community and how their government is working for them. We can't ever lose sight of the fact that we work for and I work for the citizens of Salisbury. And at the end of the day, they're the ones paying the bills, they're the ones who's paying everyone who works here's paycheck. So we've got to acknowledge that, appreciate it and we report to them," Day said.

The address will begin at 7 p.m. in the Academic Commons building on Salisbury University's campus.