Orbital ATK Cygnus Spacecraft Set for November Mission to the ISS

Orbital ATK shows off it's Cygnus Spacecraft at the NASA Flight Facility on Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Orbital ATK showed off the latest Cygnus spacecraft ahead of it’s upcoming mission Wednesday morning.

The launch, scheduled for Nov. 11, will be Orbital’s second Antares rocket launch since a devastating explosion three years ago this month.

The Cygnus, an advanced maneuvering spacecraft designed to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, will be loaded with clothes, food, hardware and research equipment.

“As you can imagine, six people living in orbit constantly require a lot of cargo,” said Rick Mastrachio, Director of Operations for Orbital ATK. “It's a fully functioning orbiting laboratory up there and it needs constant care and supplies."

The mission will be Orbital’s eighth mission under it’s contract with NASA. According to Kurt Eberky, vice president & program manager for the Antares Rocket Program, the ability for NASA to contract these missions out saves the federal organization a significant amount of money.



"For an initial investment, I think it was around 800-million that NASA put in, I think estimates would be several times that if NASA were to try to do it themselves,” said Eberky.

Orbital plans to launch the Cygnus from Wallops Island on November 11, at 7:37 am.