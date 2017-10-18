Sussex Tech Educator Named Teacher of the Year

DOVER, Del.- A high school English teacher from the Sussex Technical School District is Delaware's nominee in a national competition after being named 2018 State Teacher of the Year.

Gov. John Carney announced the honor for Virginia "Jinni" Forcucci on Tuesday.

Forcucci has been an educator for 20 years and was selected from 19 other candidates. She'll receive at least $11,000 from various grants for educational and classroom use.

"My sincere hope is that when we devote ourselves to life-long learning and empathy, our students will too," Forcucci said.

Aside from becoming Delaware's candidate for the national competition, she'll inherit from outgoing Teacher of the Year Wendy Turner the responsibility of representing all teachers in Delaware. She will address community groups, business leaders, legislators, and educational organizations to inform the public about the status of Delaware schools.