Police Arrest Magnolia Man for Assault & Shots Fired in Dover

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit has arrested a Magnolia, Del., man in connection to an assault and gunfire at the Alder Park Apartments.

Police responded to the incident on Friday, Sept. 1, which happened near building “K” of the Alder Park Apartments.

The Dover Police Department says as they arrived on scene, people and vehicles started fleeing from the area.

According to officers, an argument between 23-year-old Khalil-Mahl T. Hanzer and a 21-year-old male started in the living room of the apartment. Police say a 20-year-old female attempted to break up the argument when one of the male suspects struck her in the forehead with a handgun and also struck another 20-year-old male he tried to break up the fight.

Trooper say, at some point, the suspect began shooting the firearm inside the apartment.

Both victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Hanzer was seen leaving the residence at Alder Park Apartments on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Afterwards a search warrant, police found a 9mm handgun inside of the apartment.

Hanzer was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts

Possession of a weapon with obliterated serial number

Second-Degree assault, two counts

First-Degree reckless endangerment, three counts

Aggravated menacing, three counts

Hanzer was arraigned at JP2 and commited to James T. Vaughn Correction Center on $154,000 cash bond.