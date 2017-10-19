Maryland State Police Investigate Stun Gun Robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for two people suspected of using a stun gun to rob a man Tuesday in Harford County.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy on the 700 block of Edgewood Road on a report of an armed robbery.

A witness and the victim told troopers that two people used a stun gun on him as he left the store.



The victim told investigators that the assailants punched him and then used the stun gun on him three times, twice on the abdomen and once on his neck.

The two suspects then took the victim's wallet and ran away.



The two males fled south down a driveway and were later determined to have run toward Willoughby Beach Road, following the direction of Edgewood Road.

Neither the victim, nor a witness knew the assailants.



The victim described the suspects as black males who were 13 to 16 years old.

The first assailant was described as wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt and a knitted hat with a small brim. The second male was wearing a black and white camouflaged jacket.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division was notified and responded to the scene, while the Harford County Sheriff's Office also assisted with canvassing the area.

Investigators have not yet identified the suspects. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. The investigation is ongoing.