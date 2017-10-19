Delmar House Fire Causes Estimated $15,000 in Damages

DELMAR, Md.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Delmar, Maryland.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lynch Drive a little before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took about 20 minutes to control the blaze, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No one was injured, but the fire did cause an estimated $15,000 in damages.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not known. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.