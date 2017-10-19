Elderly Couple Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds in Kenton

KENTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after two people were found dead in a Kenton home.

Police say around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, a relative of an elderly couple went to deliver breakfast to them on Cooper Street. Once they entered the house, the relative discovered the husband and wife were dead in their bedroom with gunshot wounds, according to troopers.

Officers say the investigation is currently in its early stages and more information will be released later.

Delaware State Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the community.