Police Investigating Deadly Selbyville Crash

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred at the end of the September.

Around 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, Philip E. Lockwood, 73, of Selbyville, was driving his Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Lighthouse Road near Hudson Road, when his car was hit by Kia Soul, driven by a 63-year-old New Jersey man, who failed to stop at an intersection, police said.

According to police, the Jeep spun out and came to rest after striking a utility pole.

Lockwood was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries on Oct. 15.

The Kia driver was also taken to the hospital, and his 62-year-old passenger was airlifted with undetermined injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this case, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.