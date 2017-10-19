Seaford Family Supports Son Through Recovery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Family Supports Son Through Recovery

SALISBURY, Md. - As the opioid epidemic continues to cut through communities across Delmarva, Debora Musser of Seaford is speaking up about her son's road to recovery in hopes of helping other families.

In high school, Musser's son, Brooks, was injured in a car accident and prescribed percocets.

However, a percocet prescription eventually turned into a years-long addiction that would spiral out of control.

"He then went from percocet, to heroin, to meth -- you know to all of those different things," said Musser.

Musser's baby boy falling down a dangerous path.

"It seemed like he didn't have a conscious almost. It was like, he was not that loving person any longer. My son as I knew him was just leaving little by little," said Musser.

Two years ago, Brooks was sent to jail for a drug charge.

Musser said Brooks' time in jail ripped the family apart. 

However, Musser is now looking to brighter days, and Brooks wants to do his part to help those who are also struggling with addiction.

"He's told me, he's said, 'I don't regret any of this that I've been through,' and I said, 'You don't?' And he said no, because everything I've been through is for a reason, and if I can help someone then it's worth it," said Musser.

Brooks is currently in rehab and expected to return home in December. 

