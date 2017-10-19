Drivers, Business Owners Frustrated with Lane Closures Near Dover Bridge

EASTON, Md. - Orange cones along Route 331 near Dover Bridge sit right in front of TJ Farms.

They don't bring good business for owner Timmy Jester.

"Most people get on this road, they want to get off this road as soon as possible," Jester said.

Jester says ever since the Dover Bridge area started construction, his business, which sits just at the end of the bridge, has lost nearly $60,000 each year.

Now with traffic down to just one lane as workers get ready to start pipework, Jester says business likely won't get better.

On Thursday, a flagger with sign in hand forced cars to a steady crawl.

It's a headache for drivers.

"It's very frustrating but we need the bridge but they don't seem to be making it convenient during the construction phase of the new bridge," said George Edwards, who drove through the bridge.

Bob Rager of the Maryland State Highway Ddministration says he understands construction and delays are inconvenient, but is asking people to stay patient.

"Hang on! The end is in sight and it will be worth it," Rager said. "A couple more weeks of inconvenience with the closures right now."

Rager says drivers should expect more lane closures through the rest of October. He says construction of the new Dover Bridge should finish around Spring 2018.

A time Jester says he looks forward to.

"I think one day, you know, maybe we'll be glad this happened, but financially, we're not overwhelmed with happiness," Jester said.

Rager says drivers can check on traffic near the Dover Bridge by clicking the link to the Eastern Shore live traffic cameras online.