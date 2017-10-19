Drivers, Business Owners Frustrated with Lane Closures Near Dove - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drivers, Business Owners Frustrated with Lane Closures Near Dover Bridge

Posted: 10/19/2017 19:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

EASTON, Md. - Orange cones along Route 331 near Dover Bridge sit right in front of TJ Farms.

They don't bring good business for owner Timmy Jester.

"Most people get on this road, they want to get off this road as soon as possible," Jester said.

Jester says ever since the Dover Bridge area started construction, his business, which sits just at the end of the bridge, has lost nearly $60,000 each year.

Now with traffic down to just one lane as workers get ready to start pipework, Jester says business likely won't get better.

On Thursday, a flagger with sign in hand forced cars to a steady crawl.

It's a headache for drivers.

"It's very frustrating but we need the bridge but they don't seem to be making it convenient during the construction phase of the new bridge," said George Edwards, who drove through the bridge.

Bob Rager of the Maryland State Highway Ddministration says he understands construction and delays are inconvenient, but is asking people to stay patient.

"Hang on! The end is in sight and it will be worth it," Rager said. "A couple more weeks of inconvenience with the closures right now."

Rager says drivers should expect more lane closures through the rest of October. He says construction of the new Dover Bridge should finish around Spring 2018.

A time Jester says he looks forward to.

"I think one day, you know, maybe we'll be glad this happened, but financially, we're not overwhelmed with happiness," Jester said.

Rager says drivers can check on traffic near the Dover Bridge by clicking the link to the Eastern Shore live traffic cameras online.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Wicomico County Sheriff's Facebook Post Questioned

    Wicomico County Sheriff's Facebook Post Questioned

    A now-deleted Facebook post from Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is causing controversy in the county. Lewis' post referred to protesters outside a Ravens Game on Sunday. The protesters were demonstrating next to a Maryland State Police trooper. In the post, Lewis referred to the protesters as "fist wielding, black power activists" who decried law enforcement officers' work.

    More

    A now-deleted Facebook post from Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is causing controversy in the county. Lewis' post referred to protesters outside a Ravens Game on Sunday. The protesters were demonstrating next to a Maryland State Police trooper. In the post, Lewis referred to the protesters as "fist wielding, black power activists" who decried law enforcement officers' work.

    More

  • 18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

  • Anti-Discrimination Draft Concerns Some in Sussex County

    Anti-Discrimination Draft Concerns Some in Sussex County

    Months after Governor Carney issued a memorandum asking the Department of Education to create a model anti-discrimination policy for the state, a draft is available for public comment.

    More

    Months after Governor Carney issued a memorandum asking the Department of Education to create a model anti-discrimination policy for the state, a draft is available for public comment.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices