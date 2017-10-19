Dispute Between Businessman, Baltimore Could Cost Taxpayers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dispute Between Businessman, Baltimore Could Cost Taxpayers

BALTIMORE (AP) - A legal dispute over the use of billboards at a Baltimore arena is heading to the state's second-highest court, with taxpayers potentially on the hook for over $3 million.

The Baltimore Sun reports a judge ruled in favor of businessman Edwin F. Hale Sr., saying the city had no right to commandeer billboards that Hale owned at the Royal Farms Arena. Hale was awarded a $3.36 million judgment, but city officials are appealing the ruling to the state's Court of Special Appeals.

City lawyers Kurt Heinrich and Steven Potter argued that Hale forfeited his right to nine billboards on the arena's exterior when he didn't remove them after losing a contract to conduct advertising at the arena.

The court is expected to take up the case in December.

