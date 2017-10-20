New Traffic Pattern Takes Effect on Salisbury Bypass

SALISBURY, Md. - A new traffic pattern is in effect on the Salisbury Bypass. All lanes of traffic are moving on the northbound side of the highway.

All traffic will run bidirectional on the northbound side of the bypass for approximately three miles, from north near the Norfolk Southern Railroad overpass to south of Parker Pond.

Cars will also use a single lane at the Ocean City exit, as opposed to two lanes.

Bridge work on the southbound US 13 ramp to the eastbound bypass is nearly complete.

This is part of the 11-bridge rehabilitation project along the northeast section of the bypass.

Motorists are urged to observe the reduced work zone speed limit (55 mph) and cooperate with merging vehicles. Expect stop-and-go traffic during peak periods and be alert for exiting vehicles particularly at the US 50 eastbound off ramp.

"What we want you to do is to put down your coffee, turn off the radio, face forward, and you won't have any problems driving through here," said Bob Rager, Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman.

The new traffic pattern will remain in effect until May 2018.