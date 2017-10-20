Police Arrest A Baltimore Man for Unsolved Murder of UMES Student

As the opioid epidemic continues to cut through communities across Delmarva, Debora Musser of Seaford is speaking up about her son's road to recovery in hopes of helping other families.More
Ever since the Dover Bridge area started construction, one business, which sits just at the end of the bridge, has lost nearly $60,000 each year.
Now with traffic down to just one lane as workers get ready to start pipework, that business' owner says it likely won't get better.More
A now-deleted Facebook post from Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis is causing controversy in the county. Lewis' post referred to protesters outside a Ravens Game on Sunday. The protesters were demonstrating next to a Maryland State Police trooper. In the post, Lewis referred to the protesters as "fist wielding, black power activists" who decried law enforcement officers' work.More
