Police Arrest A Baltimore Man for Unsolved Murder of UMES Student

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a Baltimore man for murdering a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore more than four years ago.

Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md., around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, on the university's campus.

Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

Troopers say St. Clair's murder happened around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2013. According to police, St. Clair was a passenger in a car traveling across campus when he and those he was traveling with encountered several people who were walking in the street.

The investigation revealed St. Clair got out of the car and a fight broke out, during which he was stabbed in the upper torso. St. Clair was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maryland State Police investigated the crime scene and recovered a folding knife. The Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory examined the knife and found it was connected to St. Clair's murder, but they also found DNA evidence from an unknown contributor, according to police.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were able to identify Braxton as a possible suspect. Scientists at the laboratory determined the DNA evidence found on the knife was a positive match with the Braxton's DNA.

The investigation was presented by the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury, which resulted in a criminal indictment.

Braxton has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack for processing and will later be transported to the Somerset County Detention Center to await his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

