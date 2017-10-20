Police Investigating Dover Home Burglary

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a home burglary that happened sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19.

At some point, police say a somebody entered the home through a basement window. Once inside, the suspect(s) removed a safe that contained an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111 or through the MyPD mobile app. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.