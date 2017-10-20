Maryland Grants Utility Permit for High-Speed Transit System - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Grants Utility Permit for High-Speed Transit System

Posted: 10/20/2017 14:06:00 -04:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has thrown his support behind a proposal by transportation pioneer Elon Musk to build a high-speed, underground transit system between New York and Washington.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Hogan administration officials have issued a conditional utility permit to allow Musk's tunneling firm dig a 10.3-mile tunnel beneath the state-owned portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

It would be the first portion of the underground system known as a hyperloop. Musk has said the system could eventually ferry passengers from Washington to New York, with stops in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Maryland's approval is the first of many needed to complete the project.

Hogan said on Facebook that he is "incredibly excited" to support the project.

