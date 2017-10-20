Historical Artwork Discovered in Old Cambridge Building



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Debris and dust is all that's left in the old Salvation Army store in Cambridge - save for one painted treasure still left inside.

Drywall removed last week uncovered a blue and red Firestone logo and black Ford sign - making Cambridge resident, Onnie Duvall, very excited.

"It's so exciting to see what kinds of things that have been here in the past!" Duvall said.

And Duvall isn't alone. In a Facebook post announcing the discovery, hundreds of people shared their excitement.

Branden Spear, the contracter working on the building, says he didn't know much about the history of the building before renovating it.

He says making the discovery was all the more surprising.

"First reaction was a typical millenial reaction: get an iPhone out and take a picture," Spear said.

Spear says he's now trying to figure out the building's history and speculates the signs are from around 1912.

Now, he says he's planning to include the artwork in renovations.

"I'm very happy to be a part of it," Spear said.

The signs are an addition to a building and possible business that people are looking forward to.

"It's fantastic," said Duvall. "Cambridge needs the business."

The property owner of the old Salvation Army store at 442 Race Street says several possible tenants are interested in doing business in the old building.

He says the property should be done with renovations by next year.