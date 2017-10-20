Ex-Maryland Sheriff Gets Probation for Misconduct in Office - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-Maryland Sheriff Gets Probation for Misconduct in Office

Posted: 10/20/2017
EASTON, Md. (AP) - The former police chief of a small town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misconduct in office.

Former Trappe Police Chief George N. Ball pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. He was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service at sentencing Friday in Talbot County Court.

The Officer of the State Prosecutor says Ball deliberately mishandled two criminal matters, including one involving the recovery of a handgun that was reported stolen, for the benefit of a personal acquaintance.

