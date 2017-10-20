Arrest Made In Delmar House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrest Made In Delmar House Fire

Posted: 10/20/2017 16:52:00 -04:00 Updated:

DELMAR, Md.- Deputy State Fire Marshals have made an arrest in connection with a fire that occurred in Delmar, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 8000 block of Lynch Drive. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to control the blaze, but not before it caused an estimated $15,000 in damages, WBOC previously reported.  

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the cause of the fire was arson. 

Gordon Shelton III, 46, was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire and is allegedly responsible for setting it, officials said. He was arrested and charged with first and second degree arson. Shelton was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center without incident, where he awaits an initial appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years confinement and/or $50,000 in fines. 

