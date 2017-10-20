Neglected Dogs from Seaford Up for Adoption - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Neglected Dogs from Seaford Up for Adoption

Posted: 10/20/2017
Gracie will be available for adoption this weekend.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Three of the dogs rescued for a hoarded home in Seaford are going up for adoption this weekend. 

The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown are rehabilitating the 31 dogs rescued last week. 

Maya, Cooper and Gracie are the three in the best condition and can now be placed on the adoption list.  Director of Operations for the SPCA Georgetown Campus Walter Fenstermacher said he's hoping they are able to live better lives now. 

"They've recovered, they're in great shape. And they're very happy so they're patiently waiting for new homes," Fenstermacher said. 

Maya can be adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.

Maya is a shih tzu,  Gracie is a terrier mix and Cooper is a standard poodle.  The other 28 dogs are still working to gain weight before they can be available for adoption. 

"These guys came to us in really, really rough shape. To see 30 pets that were in such terrible conditions with a lot of their legs matted together, some of them couldn't stand, some of them were so emmaciated that all they wanted was to be touched and you could really see them light up from that," Fenstermacher said. 

The three dogs available will be adoptable just like any other dog.  The staff at the SPCA said the owners will be interviewed to make sure their personalities and needs can provide the best care for the dogs. 

"That's what we want for all of them is to go into new homes, to feel great for the rest of their days," Fenstermacher said.  "So we're looking forward to that."

Cooper is a standard poodle up for adoption.

