Police: Delaware Man Strikes 2 People with Gun; Fires Gun

Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.
Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.More
Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.
Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.More
As the opioid epidemic continues to cut through communities across Delmarva, Debora Musser of Seaford is speaking up about her son's road to recovery in hopes of helping other families.More
As the opioid epidemic continues to cut through communities across Delmarva, Debora Musser of Seaford is speaking up about her son's road to recovery in hopes of helping other families.More
Three of the dogs rescued for a hoarded home in Seaford are going up for adoption this weekend.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown are rehabilitating the 31 dogs rescued last week.More
Three of the dogs rescued for a hoarded home in Seaford are going up for adoption this weekend.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown are rehabilitating the 31 dogs rescued last week.More