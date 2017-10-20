Police: Delaware Man Strikes 2 People with Gun; Fires Gun - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Delaware Man Strikes 2 People with Gun; Fires Gun

Posted: 10/20/2017 22:24:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police say a Delaware man struck two people in the head with a gun and then fired it.

Delaware State News reports 23-year-old Khalil-Mahl T. Hanzer of Magnolia was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 1 assault at a Dover apartment complex. Delaware State Police spokesman Gary E. Fournier said Thursday that Hanzer was taken into custody while leaving that same complex.

Police say Hanzer is accused of hitting a 21-year-old man at a party, and then using the gun to strike a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman who tried to intervene. Police say he fired the gun before leaving. Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being held on $154,000 cash bond. The newspaper did not say whether he has a lawyer.

