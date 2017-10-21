Police Investigating Shooting in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md. -- A Snow Hill man is in critical condition after a shooting tonight.

The Snow Hill Police Department responded to a shooting, or shots fired, call at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of W. Federal Street and Ross Street in Snow Hill. Police said they found Deron Raymont Ames, 25, of Snow Hill, laying along the edge of the roadway near the curb.

Police said Ames was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Snow Hill Police Department and the Worcester Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident. WBOC will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111 or call the Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.