Kent County Collision Kills Pedestrian

FREDERICA, Del - Delaware police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Kent County.

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, on the southbound side of Bay Road, north of South Frederica Road. A 33-year-old Milford man was driving South on Bay Road when he struck a 54-year-old Milford woman who was running along the side of the road. The driver swerved left to try avoid hitting woman, but was not able to avoid her.

The victim was struck by the front right bumper of the car and was then struck by an unknown tractor trailer that did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was wearing dark non-reflective dark clothing. Alcohol is being considered a factor on her behalf in the accident.