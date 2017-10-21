Police in Search of a Man wanted for a Domestic Incident

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are asking for assistance in locating a man in connection a domestic incident that took place in Magnolia Delaware.

Officials say they are looking for Gerald Spruell (30), of Philadelphia, PA.

The incident was reported to have happened at a home in the 300 block of S. Marshview Terrace, Magnolia at 8:50 a.m. on , 2017.

After alerted, police say arrived at the residence and they spoke a 47 year old female who said that an ex-boyfriend of hers, identified as Gerald Spruell, had made forcible entry into her home and then held her against her will in her bedroom as she attempted to escape.

Police say Spruell is described as a black male, 5'6", 190 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen operating a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and license plate cover bearing an unknown Pennsylvania registration.

If anyone has information regarding Gerald Spruell's’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or call 911.