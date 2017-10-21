Police in Search of a Man wanted for a Domestic Incident

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.More
Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.
Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.More
Delaware police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Kent County. The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, on the southbound side of Bay Road, north of South Frederica Road. A 33-year-old Milford man was driving South on Bay Road when he struck a 54-year-old Milford woman who was running along the side of the road. The driver swerved left to try avoid hitting woman, but was not able to avoid her.More
