Autumn Wine Festival in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Autumn Wine Festival in Salisbury

Posted: 10/21/2017 19:33:00 -04:00 Updated:

Salisbury, Md--Festival goers had their 6 oz glasses in their hand, ready to sample a variety of wines! 

"I love wine, so whenever it's a festival...we're there," says festivalgoer,  Charlenne Manns. 

This weekend is the 15th annual Autumn Wine Festival. Thousands of people across the state came to Salisbury for the festival. 

Local wineries say this is the place to be today. 

Nancy Shipp works for the Far Eastern Shore Winery. 

She says being at the festival brings big bucks to their local business. 

"We see an increase in demand in the local liquor stores...people are going out and asking for us," says Shipp. 

Event organizers say this is something all of Delmarva can benefit from. 

"It's great for the local economy because we are bringing people in, they're coming here but they're also stopping at other businesses," says Wheatley. 

An opportunity for people to have some fun, while drinking wine under the sun. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Shooting in Salisbury Leaves Man in Critical Condition

    Shooting in Salisbury Leaves Man in Critical Condition

    10/22/2017 07:46:00 -04:002017-10-22 11:46:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-10-22 11:46:28 GMT
    Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.More
    Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.More

  • Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    10/21/2017 21:09:00 -04:002017-10-22 01:09:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-10-22 11:38:52 GMT
    Dewey Beach, DE- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St.Traffic inMore
    Delaware State Police say the investigation is still ongoing following a fatal accident Saturday afternoon in Dewey Beach that killed two men from Washington, D.C.More

  • Autumn Wine Festival in Salisbury

    Autumn Wine Festival in Salisbury

    10/21/2017 19:33:00 -04:002017-10-21 23:33:00 GMT
    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:33:57 GMT
    This weekend is the 15th annual Autumn Wine Festival. Thousands of people across the state came to Salisbury for the festival.More
    This weekend is the 15th annual Autumn Wine Festival. Thousands of people across the state came to Salisbury for the festival.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    10/21/2017 21:09:00 -04:002017-10-22 01:09:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-10-22 11:38:52 GMT
    Dewey Beach, DE- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St.Traffic inMore
    Delaware State Police say the investigation is still ongoing following a fatal accident Saturday afternoon in Dewey Beach that killed two men from Washington, D.C.More

  • Shooting in Salisbury Leaves Man in Critical Condition

    Shooting in Salisbury Leaves Man in Critical Condition

    10/22/2017 07:46:00 -04:002017-10-22 11:46:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-10-22 11:46:28 GMT
    Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.More
    Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.More

  • Traumatic Car Crash Reported in Rehoboth Beach

    Traumatic Car Crash Reported in Rehoboth Beach

    10/21/2017 18:22:00 -04:002017-10-21 22:22:00 GMT
    Saturday, October 21 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-21 22:23:02 GMT
    A traumatic and possibly deadly car crash was reported at around 6 p.m in Sussex CountyMore
    A traumatic and possibly deadly car crash was reported at around 6 p.m in Sussex CountyMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

    The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.

    More

    The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working with the Dewey Beach Police Department with an investigation of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Coastal Highway in the area of Salisbury and New Orleans St. Saturday night.

    More

  • Police Arrest A Baltimore Man for Unsolved Murder of UMES Student

    Police Arrest A Baltimore Man for Unsolved Murder of UMES Student

    Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.

    Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

    More

    Maryland State Police arrested 25-year-old Davonta M. Braxton, of Baltimore, Md.

    Officers say Braxton is charged in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Edmond St. Clair, who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). Braxton has been a student at the university, but is not currently enrolled, according to school records.

    More

  • Kent County Collision Kills Pedestrian

    Kent County Collision Kills Pedestrian

    Delaware police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Kent County. The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, on the southbound side of Bay Road, north of South Frederica Road. A 33-year-old Milford man was driving South on Bay Road when he struck a 54-year-old Milford woman who was running along the side of the road. The driver swerved left to try avoid hitting woman, but was not able to avoid her.

    More

    Delaware police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Kent County. The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, on the southbound side of Bay Road, north of South Frederica Road. A 33-year-old Milford man was driving South on Bay Road when he struck a 54-year-old Milford woman who was running along the side of the road. The driver swerved left to try avoid hitting woman, but was not able to avoid her.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices