Autumn Wine Festival in Salisbury

Salisbury, Md--Festival goers had their 6 oz glasses in their hand, ready to sample a variety of wines!

"I love wine, so whenever it's a festival...we're there," says festivalgoer, Charlenne Manns.

This weekend is the 15th annual Autumn Wine Festival. Thousands of people across the state came to Salisbury for the festival.

Local wineries say this is the place to be today.

Nancy Shipp works for the Far Eastern Shore Winery.

She says being at the festival brings big bucks to their local business.

"We see an increase in demand in the local liquor stores...people are going out and asking for us," says Shipp.

Event organizers say this is something all of Delmarva can benefit from.

"It's great for the local economy because we are bringing people in, they're coming here but they're also stopping at other businesses," says Wheatley.

An opportunity for people to have some fun, while drinking wine under the sun.