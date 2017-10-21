Fatal Crash on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach, DE- Delaware State Police say the investigation is still ongoing following a fatal accident Saturday afternoon in Dewey Beach that killed two men from Washington, D.C.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Coastal Highway, about 100 feet from Saulsbury Street.

The investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 61 year old New York man was traveling on Coastal Highway northbound south of Saulsbury St. when he suffered an acute medical event causing him to black out. Police say the Chevrolet crossed into the Coastal Hwy. southbound lanes and rapidly sped up in a northerly direction towards the Starboard Bar & Restaurant, where two Washington D.C. men, ages 53 and 58 were standing while straddling their bicycles.

One man was on the Coastal Hwy. southbound shoulder, the other on the sidewalk. Both victims attempted to move out of the path of the Chevrolet but were unable to do so and were hit by the front end of the vehicle. The vehicle also struck a DP&L utility pole, severing it at ground level. After striking the two victims and the utility pole the Chevrolet continued into the Starboard parking lot where it struck an unoccupied 2015 Jeep Wrangler, before finally stopping.

Both Washington D.C. men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Chevrolet operator who was properly restrained, was transported to Beebe Hospital for treatment. Neither impairment nor distraction is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. No charges have been filed at this time.