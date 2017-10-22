Shooting in Salisbury Leaves Man in Critical Condition

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 821 West Main Street in Salisbury, which is the VFW. Police said when they arrived on scene, the 33-year-old victim had a serious and potentially life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were having a brief conversation when the suspect pulled out a handgun, fired one shot at the victim, and then ran off.

Police immediately began a search for the suspect but have been unsuccessful so far and a suspect has not yet been identified. The victim was treated at PRMC and remains in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is currently ongoing and detectives are working to identify the suspect involved in this

incident. Anyone with information concerning this event is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department

Criminal Investigation Division (410) 548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.