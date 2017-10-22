Three Victims Sent to Hospital After Shooting at Royals Farms in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say three people were injured following an early Sunday morning shooting that occurred at the Royal Farms store at 7900 Royalty Way in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a fight broke out that led to one person producing a handgun and shooting. A female customer not involved in the dispute received minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Police said a short time later two additional victims arrived at PRMC in their personal vehicle. One was treated and released and the other was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898 or to leave an anonymous tip call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.