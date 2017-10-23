First of Neglected Seaford Dogs Adopted

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three dogs that went up for adoption this weekend, after being rescued from a Seaford home this month, have been adopted.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, all three dogs now have a new home. They were the first of the 31 neglected dogs that were rescued to be ready for adoption.

Maya is a Shih tzu, Gracie is a terrier mix and Cooper is a standard poodle. Photos of the adopted dogs were posted to the SPCA's facebook and twitter pages Sunday. The other 28 dogs are still working to gain weight before they can be available for adoption.

There is no word yet when the other dogs will be ready for adoption.