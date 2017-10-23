Hooked: Delmarva's Drug Crisis

Click on "more" for recent reports from Delaware, Maryland and Virginia detailing the extent of the opioid crisis.

Addiction is never easy to overcome alone. If you or a loved one is looking for assistance overcoming your addiction, click on "more" for a list of services near you.

DELMARVA- Every day more than 1,000 people in the U.S. are treated for drug overdoses. Among them are people right here on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Police are racing against time, hoping to save one life after another, while families live in fear of losing their loved ones. At the epicenter of this epidemic are addicts - hooked to the lies and shame of their addiction.

The crisis on Delmarva is only getting worse, with Wicomico County leading the region's cases for opioid overdose deaths. Between January and March of 2017, the Maryland Department of Health reported 18 people overdosed on fentanyl, heroin, or prescription pills. In a response to the drug epidemic, police say they have seen a spike in crime related to the growing drug problem.

"Eighty-seven percent of all crime that we hand here in Wicomico County- 87 percent -is directly linked to drug addiction," says Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis. " Every single day, without exception, when deputies leave this office to go out on patrol, every day, they are making heroin arrests - that is a fact - everyday."

The concern with crime and drug use spans across the peninsula to Virginia and Delaware. Earlier this month, Delaware reported 171 overdoses statewide, crediting fentanyl in 109 of the 308 fatal drug overdoses last year. During the summer, Gov. John Carney signed Senate Bill 48, expanding access to naloxone by granting pharmacies permission to sell the life-saving antidote over the counter, following a similar bill in Maryland. Despite pushback, Delaware lawmakers says the bill is an important aspect in combating the crisis.

"I know there were some people who were a little upset [about the bill]," says Delaware Rep. Charles Paradee. "But if it was your son or daughter who was potentially overdosing, you would want to have that available to save their lives."

Carney designated $1 million of the state's budget for next year to funding substance abuse treatment programs, while in Maryland, the Hogan Administration committed over $22 million to the epidemic. During the last legislative session in, Virginia lawmakers pledged more than $15 million to combat this issue in the commonwealth.

In March 2017, WBOC began its journey to understand the crisis on Delmarva- committed to understanding how the epidemic started, what is fueling it, who it is affecting, and the solutions to problem. Over the past seven months, we've interviewed addicts, recovering addicts, and families who have experienced the heartache of grief from losing a loved one to the addiction. We also sat down with police departments and task force, in addition to lawmakers and health officials statewide and locally, to determine how we as a community can come together to support those in need of help.

